Skydance's Behemoth Adds New Game Plus Mode In Third Major Update

VR action RPG Skydance's Behemoth introduced a New Game+ mode in today's major update.

Live across all platforms, Skydance's Behemoth now lets you choose 'New Game+' from the main menu after completing the campaign with its latest major update. This carries over all of your previously unlocked abilities, hero weapons, collectibles, and health/stamina improvements into a new playthrough.

“New Game Plus has been one of the most requested features from the community, and we’re super happy that we can finally release it to you,” stated the studio in a prepared statement.

Continuing on, Skydance Games advised this update adds further visual adjustments. That includes improvements to the fidelity and reactivity for the game's severing system, refinements to the strength activation visuals, improved hand grip accuracy, and more. You can find the PC VR patch notes here, while Quest and wider fixes are also listed on the official Discord server.

This marks the third major update since Skydance's Behemoth launched back in December. Further enhancements have also been promised in future updates and while the specifics weren't confirmed, it's worth noting the game's Arena Mode is still currently in beta.

Both prior patches had largely focused on extensive bug fixes. Patch 1 arrived a week after launch with over 1000 Quest-specific fixes and changes to the stamina system, while Patch 2 built upon this further by addressing environmental visuals alongside improvements to grabbing and climbing.

Skydance's Behemoth is out now on the Meta Quest platform, PlayStation VR2, Steam and Rift.