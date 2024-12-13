Skydance Addresses Behemoth's 'Controversial' Combat Reception With Latest Patch

Skydance's Behemoth received its latest patch on all platforms, addressing what the studio considers a “controversial” reception to its combat.

Available now on Quest, PS VR2 and PC VR, fantasy action-adventure game Skydance's Behemoth received its latest major update as initially promised before last week's launch. Featuring over 1000 Quest-specific fixes alongside a wider raft of changes across all platforms, Skydance Games took this moment to address the game's reception regarding combat.

So let’s cut straight to it: Combat has been controversial. Plenty of people love it as designed, so we’re not going to radically change it. But we also heard reports from players who were frustrated by things like stamina drain, parrying challenges, and narrow windows for dodging attacks. Armed with your feedback and our own notes on things we’d like to adjust and improve, we’ve fine-tuned our systems to make stamina, parrying, and dodging more forgiving.

Statement from Skydance Games

This includes an optional “Freestyle Mode” that further reduces combat stamina drain, though climbing stamina remains unaffected. Skydance states that's currently marked as being in “beta” because it's still being tested. Other listed changes include progression blocker fixes, improvements to two-handed weapons, rebalancing for mini bosses and the Tenderfoot game difficulty, more specific tutorials, level updates, and more.

You can check out full patch notes for all platforms here, though be warned this page does contain spoilers. On Steam, said spoilers have been clearly hidden on the update's news page. Come 2025, Skydance confirmed its current plans include “launching Arena Mode 1.0, continued refinements to balance and performance, and maybe even a few surprises.”

As for UploadVR's review, I'm currently working on this and I'm aiming to share my full comprehensive thoughts next week. Until then, you can check out our previous first impressions of Skydance's Behemoth from our video producer, Don Hopper, and our recent livestream where we encountered some of the now-fixed issues.

Skydance's Behemoth is out now on Quest, PS VR2, Steam and Rift.