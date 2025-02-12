Skydance's Behemoth Gets Hundreds Of Fixes In Second Major Patch

The second major patch for Skydance's Behemoth is now live across all platforms with “over 700” fixes.

Following a hectic launch last December, VR action RPG Skydance's Behemoth has received its latest major update today for additional polish. Key areas of focus include fixing “a ton” of environmental concerns like visual pop-in, holes and floating objects, sound issues, improvements to grabbing and climbing, and more. For patch 2, Skydance Games released the following statement.

Skydance's Behemoth - Patch 2 statement

Today's changes follow the first major patch that arrived a week after launch, addressing what the studio described as a “controversial” reception to its combat. That introduced an optional “Freestyle Mode” to address combat stamina drain, over 1000 Quest-specific fixes, rebalancing for mini bosses, a new 'Tenderfoot' difficulty mode, and more.

The full Patch #2 notes can be found on the official website, and Skydance Games confirmed this is “not our final word, nor our final patch.” While some issues require more time to fix, other planned changes in the future include additional quality of life improvements and bringing the Arena Mode out of beta.

“We’ll have more details about what we’re doing there in the coming months,” stated the team.

Skydance's Behemoth is out now on Quest, PS VR2, Steam and Rift.