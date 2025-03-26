No Man's Sky: RELICS Lets You Unearth Ancient Aliens In VR

No Man's Sky: RELICS adds paleontology in today's update, letting you unearth ancient alien creatures.

Now live on all platforms, the latest No Man Sky update now allows you to dig up the skeletal remains of alien creatures that once inhabited these worlds. Hello Games confirmed RELICS lets you reshape and dig deep into the terrain of each world, digging up prehistoric bones of varying sizes and rarity to excavate. Any missing ones can also be bought from a new specialist at the space station, and these fossils can then be displayed however you'd wish.

Some locations are safer than others to excavate, however. Some areas are guarded by dangerous creatures you may have awoken during your efforts, which includes Stone Ghosts and the giant Stone Golems. Other new creatures have also been introduced, like the skeletal Titan Worm. The RELICS update also coincides with a new community expedition that involves competing for the rarest finds.

“We wanted players to feel like true palaeontologists. When new bones are discovered, Travellers can piece them together to their own design. They can even create their own museums, or share their collections with other players,” stated Hello Games in a prepared statement.

Today's changes mark the second major content update for No Man's Sky this year, following on from Worlds Part 2 in January. That included expanded solar systems with new gas giants, larger oceans, expanded terrain types and weather conditions, lighting updates for the visuals, and more.

No Man's Sky: RELICS is available now on SteamVR, PlayStation VR2, and flatscreen platforms.