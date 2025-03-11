Titan Isles Fends Off Colossal Foes In A New VR Co-Op Action Adventure

From the developers of Windlands comes Titan Isles, a new VR action adventure with co-op support heading to Quest and Steam.

Developed by Psytec Games, Titan Isles marks the first new game from the studio since 2018's Windlands 2. Set across the ruined world of Toska, which was shattered after the mysterious awakening of giant Titans, you play as one of the few survivors fending off swarms of robots and these colossal foes. As seen during today's VR Games Showcase, here's the announcement trailer.

Described as an “epic struggle for survival and revenge,” Titan Isles lets you play solo or with teams of two, three, or four players. Cross-platform multiplayer is supported, but what's particularly intriguing is that each of the four Exo Suits uses a unique method of traversal with its own weapon.

For example, Storm uses hand jets and a jetpack while arming you with pistols and a rifle. Hunter uses grappling hooks plus a bow and arrow. Goliath is equipped with hand burst Jets, alongside a Kyros cannon & shield. Finally, Blink can use a triple-jump, phase-dash and a 'Viper Bolt.' Abilities cannot be switched between Exo Suits, but there's no limit to how many players can use one suit in co-op.

Titan Isles doesn't have a release window right now, though Psytec Games confirmed this will be a premium title. Which specific Quest headsets will be supported is currently unconfirmed and as for potentially reaching other platforms, the studio provided the following statement.

“Right now we are committed to the Meta Quest and SteamVR platforms. We would love to support all major VR platforms, however as a small team there are technical and logistical hurdles preventing us from committing to additional platforms at this time.”

We'll keep you updated as we learn more about this upcoming game, and the store page is now live on Quest.