Bigscreen Sells More Beyond 2 Headsets In 4 Hours Than Original In First 2 Months

 &  David Heaney
Bigscreen Sells More Beyond 2 Headsets In 4 Hours Than Original In First 2 Months

Bigscreen says it sold more Beyond 2 headsets in the first 4 hours than it did Beyond 1 in its first 2 months.

New orders of Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e will now ship in June, compared to April and May for the first batches respectively.

David Heaney

Bigscreen Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e were announced and went on sale earlier today. Compared to the original, Beyond 2 adds clearer, wider lenses with independent IPD adjustment, all while actually weighing 20 grams less, and Beyond 2e also adds eye tracking via just 1.05 grams of tiny sensors.

The original Bigscreen Beyond is used by 0.45% of SteamVR users, around 1 in 200. We'll keep a close eye on the adoption of Beyond 2 in the coming months, with its initial sales velocity suggesting it could surpass the original within a matter of months.

You can read more about the features and specifications of Beyond 2 and Beyond 2e here, and you can read our hands-on impressions of Beyond 2 from GDC 2025 here.

