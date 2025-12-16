Co-op Platformer VR Giants Gets Quest 3 Launch With Steam Crossplay

Co-op platformer VR Giants is now available on Quest 3 and 3S, and you can invite a friend to join you at no extra charge.

Originally released in 2023 on Steam, VR Giants by Risa Interactive is an asymmetric platformer where one player controls a giant called Goliath and another controls a human companion called David. Goliath will guide David through various obstacles by lifting him or acting as a shield, solving puzzles and avoiding hazards as a team to get through.

Promising a campaign length of 8 hours, VR Giants features cross-platform multiplayer across Quest and Steam. A 'Free Friend's Pass' system (also on PC) lets you invite someone else to join in as David without both of you buying the game, and that uses a room code system.

It features 23 levels across four biomes: Ice, Desert, Volcano, and Pasture. Each area features new hazards, and Goliath can transform into three different forms to help advance. For example, 'Fire Goliath' gives you a lava form, while 'Temporary Goliath' only appears when the button is held. Unlockable Goliath cosmetics are also included.

Both players use VR headsets with the Quest 3 and 3S edition, which differs from the Steam release since that has one flatscreen player using a gamepad for David. Risa Interactive confirmed the Steam version has also been updated to allow online co-op, which was previously limited to local multiplayer only.

Two additional camera modes can also be chosen for David on Quest 3 and 3S, one of which aims for “maximum immersion in VR.” The other more closely matches the flatscreen setup on Steam by offering a 'Cinema Mode' instead, letting you view his role across a virtual 2D screen.

VR Giants is out now in early access on both PC VR and Quest 3/3S.