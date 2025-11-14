VR Multiplayer Shooter VAIL Launches Free-To-Play Extraction Mode

VR multiplayer shooter VAIL gets a free-to-play Extraction mode in early access today on Steam and Quest.

Following last year's free-to-play social hub launch, sci-fi multiplayer shooter VAIL has received an Extraction mode. Now live after 10 months of development, AEXLAB aims to make this a “more approachable” extraction shooter for players unfamiliar with this type of game. You descend into the depths of Reyn to retrieve encrypted data, technology, and resources, fending off other players and the island's inhabitants alike.

Extraction splits you between six teams of three players across a new map, one that contains weather effects like fog, rain, thunder, and more. Alongside the game's usual weaponry, this mode features an “advanced shield and ammo tier system.” Developer AEXLAB states that ammo can penetrate shields in different ways and that's dependent on the relationship between their tiers.

Teammates can be revived if downed, a choice developer AEXLAB says was made to keep players in the action without them waiting around. “Nothing feels worse than being in a squad with your friends, you die, and now you're waiting forever for your teammates to either extract or lose,” stated the studio.

For the full launch, AEXLAB is working on an expanded gameplay loop with in-game missions to help locate and defeat a randomized boss. It's also working on creating customizable homes that other players can visit as your party prepares for raids. Early access will have frequent wipes to assist testing, though there are “no plans” for forced wipes at full release.

AEXLAB also provided UploadVR with its latest roadmap that lists new features to come, such as fishing, unlockable extracts, compound upgrades, and more. Though it doesn't specify release windows, the varying line lengths suggest which of these features are coming first. You can see that in full below.

VAIL Extraction is now live on PC VR and Quest.