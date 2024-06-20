The Infinite Inside arrives on all major VR platforms next month.

Previously available as a demo on App Lab and SideQuest, The Infinite Inside comes from Maze Theory, best known for Peaky Blinders: The Kings Ransom and Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. It's a new mixed-reality puzzle adventure in which an artifact known as the ‘Plinth’ materializes in your home, and you're tasked with solving 3D geometric puzzles using hand tracking or motion controllers. On Apple Vision Pro, it also supports 3D spatial audio.

0:00 / 1:37 1×

Transporting us to a "dream-like" location filled with strange architecture, The Infinite Inside offers five different worlds containing labyrinths and secrets. "Guided by echoes of past explorers, players will collect shards, solve three-dimensional puzzles, and assemble keys to unlock the mysteries of a secret society, committed to maintaining the balance of order and chaos," states Maze Theory.

We had positive impressions when trying The Infinite Inside's demo, calling the puzzles "challenging but fair" while praising the MR gameplay.

Even though currently this game is just a short demonstration of what's to come, The Infinite Inside has a lot of potential. With its immersive gameplay, stunning visuals, and impressive audio, combined with the mechanics of switching between both mixed and virtual realities, it is shaping up to offer gaming experience that's unlike many others out there currently.

The Infinite Inside arrives on Apple Vision Pro, Quest, PSVR 2, Pico and Steam on July 12.