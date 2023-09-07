Tetris Effect: Connected will open pre-orders for physical editions on PS5 and PSVR 2 next week.

Announced by Limited Run Games, Tetris Effect: Connected will receive a standard version for $40 and 'Collector's Edition' for $100. While the standard release doesn't feature any extras, the Collector's Edition includes a Tetrimino-shaped collector's box, the original soundtrack with a bonus download code, enamel pins, postcards and a frame box.

Tetris like you've never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before (w/optional PSVR2 support).



Pre-orders for Tetris Effect: Connected on PlayStation 5, physically, start September 12th! pic.twitter.com/B5O7AD1gCy — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) September 6, 2023

One of many PSVR 2 launch games in February, Tetris Effect: Connected joined fellow Enhance Games release Rez Infinite and at the time, both PSVR 2 ports were digital-only. Featuring 120fps and 2000 x 2040 per-eye resolution, Connected's re-release supports eye-tracking support to enter the 'ZONE' by briefly closing and opening your eyes. Haptic feedback for the headset, DualSense and Sense Controllers is also included.

Physical pre-orders for Tetris Effect: Connected start on September 12, and pre-orders end on October 15, 2023. It's also available now digitally on PC VR, PSVR, PSVR 2 and Quest.