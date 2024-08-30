The Meta Quest+ games for September 2024 have been announced.

We're approaching the end of August, and the Meta Quest+ subscription program will soon swap its two pre-selected monthly VR games. Available to download on Quest 2, Quest Pro, and Quest 3, redeeming these games ensures continued access while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel your membership, previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe.

You can still redeem August's Quest+ games until the end of tomorrow, which are Myst and Ragnarock. Come September 1, here's what you can download until September 30th.

Zero Caliber: Reloaded

Following this month's launch of Zero Caliber 2, XREAL Games will add the original game to the subscription service. Released three years ago on Quest, we praised the gunplay while criticizing some design issues when it launched, though it's worth noting Zero Caliber: Reloaded has received various post-launch updates since then.

We Are One

Published by Fast Travel Games and developed by Flat Head Studio, We Are One is a time loop shooter with puzzle mechanics that involves fighting the evils of industrialization. We praised it in our review last year, stating that We Are One offers "a refreshing and unconventional puzzling experience."

With the rotating Meta Quest+ Games Catalog, there are two new games being added to the library on September 1. Synth Riders joins the Catalog and that coincides with Kluge introducing a free "try before you buy" option with the Muse - Algorithm Experience. You can also access the original Arizona Sunshine, which follows Vertigo Games' recent remake announcement.

It's currently unknown if any games will leave the Quest+ Games Catalog in September, but for now, here's the full list:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR

A Township Tale

Arizona Sunshine

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Fruit Ninja

Green Hell VR

Hand Physics Lab

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Onward

Red Matter

Sports Scramble

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Climb

Until You Fall

Walkabout Mini Golf

Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway

Finally, Meta is offering access to five limited-time deals for Quest+ subscribers on September 1, with Lost Recipes and I Expect You To Die 2 both discounted by 25% until September 30. Three more deals are available until October 31; Hellsweeper VR and Maskmaker are 20% off, while Arizona Sunshine 2 is 15% off.

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually. Anyone who purchases a new 512GB Quest 3 headset can also claim a six-month subscription for free.