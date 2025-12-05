VR Roguelite Street Gods Smashes Through New York Soon On Quest 3

VR roguelite Street Gods will launch in two weeks on Quest 3 and 3S.

Street Gods puts players in the shoes of Val, a graffiti artist who the Norse hammer Mjölnir chooses to be its keeper. The caveat here is that Thor is trapped inside the hammer and the nine realms are now collapsing into the real world, summoning hordes of villains with it. To stop Ragnarök, you must master the powers of this mythical weapon and destroy these foes once and for all.

0:00 / 1:33 1×

Street Gods' gameplay centers around frenetic combat, and you'll be able to perform a range of offensive and defensive moves including charged attacks, stun effects, and aerial control. These actions are all controlled by physical movement, with more unlocking as you progress.

In addition to Mjölnir, there are three additional weapons to wield. That includes Gleipnir for whip-based attacks, the defensive shield-like Svalinn, and the aggressive Duo Hammer. Prowess with these tools opens the door to Runic Blessings, which can be used to bolster your arsenal through permanent skill upgrades.

“Street Gods focuses on agency and progression through skill,” explained Soul Assembly Lead Game Designer Jim Norris in a prepared statement. “We wanted players to feel their growth in power through mastery of movement, combat, and decision-making, not just through passive upgrades.”

Street Gods arrives on December 18 for Quest 3 and 3S. All the news from today's showcase will be rounded up in a neat 'Everything Announced' list, so check back in after the show.