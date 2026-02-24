Space Control Coming to Meta Quest & PC VR Soon, Demo Out Now

Inspired by animated series like Rick & Morty and Futurama, Space Control is an absurd and comic VR game with a Steam Next Fest demo available now.

In Space Control, you've been abducted by an intergalactic megacorporation, which has unceremoniously thrust upon you a massive debt. Over three unique episodes, you must take on a variety of unpleasant jobs set in the corporate space station.

Work off your debt with your alien crew, abduct new recruits, take care of alien babies, and cook up some highly questionable snacks. The game's key features include physics-based VR gameplay, an episodic narrative, a cast of outrageous companions, and a delightfully dystopian universe in which to toil away.

MoonMonster Studios plans to bring Space Control to Meta Quest and Steam VR this April. You can wishlist the game at those storefronts, and sample the demo now as part of Steam Next Fest.

Stay tuned for our full impressions piece on Space Control in the coming days.