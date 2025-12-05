Coatsink Reveals Its Next VR Project, Skytail

Skytail looks like an adorable adventure game, and it's coming to Quest soon.

Developed by Coatsink (Men in Black: Most Wanted), Skytail lets you soar across the horizon on a bird-like steed called a Skytail, using telekinesis to interact with the environment. This peaceful life doesn't last, however, when an invasion from corrupted fiends steals your Skytail's offspring. From here, your job is to use your powers and make a plan to get them back.

Across today's trailer from the UploadVR Winter Showcase, we can see the player use gestures to throw fruit into their flying companion's mouth and tear apart what appears to be an enemy creature's body. The trailer ends with the player being flung onto a floating island with a sprite house, before looking up at their winged friend.

While there isn't a great deal to go off so far, you can check out some additional screenshots not included in the trailer below:

“We are excited to reveal Skytail to the world today,” explained Coatsink CEO Richard Snowdon in a prepared statement. “This is just the first little tease of the charming world and fun powers that players will be able to experience in Skytail, and we look forward to being able to share more soon.”

Skytail is coming to Meta Quest 2 and 3. All the news from today's showcase will be rounded up in an 'Everything Announced' list, so check back in after the show.