Roboquest VR Gets PlayStation VR2 & Steam Release Date

Roboquest VR brings the roguelite action shooter to Steam and PlayStation VR2 later this month, followed by Quest next year.

Originally developed by RyseUp Studios, Roboquest originally launched two years ago as a flatscreen PC game, and we've been anticipating Roboquest VR ever since our preview in March. Playing as a Guardian, this FPS roguelite with a comic book-inspired art style sees you taking down mechanical foes across randomly generated environments while navigating bullet hell battles. Now, we've learned it's launching later this month.

As seen on PlayStation Blog, Flat2VR Studios confirmed this upcoming adaptation has been “fully rebuilt for VR” with new features including manual reloading and interactive weapon handling. Co-op support will arrive in a future update in early 2026, while other PS VR2-specific features include adaptive trigger support, controller haptics, headset rumble, and eye-tracked foveated rendering.

It's one of today's five major announcements from Flat2VR Studios, which has been hosting a PlayStation VR2-focused livestream via PSVR2 Without Parole. Other announcements include a surprise launch for VRacer Hoverbike on Sony's headset, PS VR2 release dates for Audio Trip and Shadowgate VR later this month, plus updates on Out of Sight VR and RAGER.

Roboquest VR is out on November 20 for Steam and PlayStation VR2, while the Quest version will launch in early 2026.