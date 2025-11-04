Flat2VR Studios Is Releasing Four PlayStation VR2 Games This Month

Flat2VR Studios is releasing four games this month alone on PlayStation VR2, with at least two more to follow in 2026.

It's becoming an increasingly busy month for new VR games this November, and that's only expanding with today's news from Flat2VR Studios. Revealed through PSVR2 Without Parole and PlayStation Blog, the publisher is celebrating Sony's headset with new announcements for a PlayStation VR2 day. Some of these are multiplatform games, though the focus is primarily on Sony's headset.

We've listed today's announcements in release order where possible, and it's worth noting Flat2VR Studios also uses the Impact Inked label for games that aren't direct VR adaptations of flatscreen games. Today's stream also confirmed a quality-of-life update and seasonal DLC items are coming to Surviving Mars: Pioneer, too.

We've linked new trailers and videos where individually available, and here's what you can expect on PlayStation VR2 soon.

VRacer Hoverbike - Out Today

Developed by VertexBreakers, V-Racer Hoverbike is a simcade motorbike racer where you fly down one of 30 futuristic tracks. Following its recent relaunch on Steam and a Quest port, it's out now on PlayStation VR2 with cross-platform multiplayer support, dynamic foveated rendering, headset rumble, and adaptive triggers.

Audio Trip - November 11

One of today's two new reveals for PlayStation VR2, rhythm game Audio Trip has been around since its early access launch in 2019. Featuring 120 levels across 32 tracks with playlists and a built-in choreography editor, this upcoming version supports dynamic foveated rendering and headset rumble.

Roboquest VR - November 20

We've been anticipating Roboquest VR ever since our GDC preview, and Flat2VR Studios confirmed a release date for the roguelite action shooter. The VR adaptation features manual reloading and interactive weapon handling with co-op support arriving in a future update in early 2026. PS VR2 supports adaptive triggers, controller haptics, headset rumble, and eye-tracked foveated rendering.

It's also launching on SteamVR on the same day, and the Quest version will follow in early 2026.

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok - November 25

Shadowgate VR: The Mines of Mythrok has been around since 2021, delivering a first-person fantasy action-adventure set in the world of Kal Torlin. The dungeon crawler's new port runs at 120Hz without reprojection and uses foveated rendering. Headset and sense controller haptics are supported on PS VR2 with adaptive triggers, and eye tracking is also integrated into the gameplay.

RAGER - Q1 2026

Developed by Insane Prey, music action brawler RAGER is now heading to PlayStation VR2 next year following last month's early access launch. Featuring twelve levels, three boss fights, online leaderboards, and an electronic soundtrack ranging from darksynth to metalstep, this upcoming PS VR2 port will feature headset rumble and haptic feedback support.

Out of Sight VR - 2026

Out of Sight VR received an early access launch alongside its flatscreen counterpart on Steam back in May, and we've known for some time that it's coming to PlayStation VR2 and Quest as well. While that initially targeted a late 2025 release on both headsets, that's now arriving in 2026.