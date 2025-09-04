Surviving Mars: Pioneer Gets Full Release Today, PS VR2 Launch Next Week

Surviving Mars: Pioneer enters full release today on Quest and Steam, followed by PlayStation VR2 next week.

Based on the top-down strategy game, Surviving Mars: Pioneer by Bolverk Games (Genotype) sees you survive on the red planet with a single-player reimagining of the flatscreen title. Tasked with keeping your base alive, it previously launched in early access in May on Quest and PC VR, and today's full release promises a “significant overhaul.” Here's the new launch trailer.

0:00 / 1:16 1×

The full release introduces an overhauled building system that connects structures “seamlessly,” adding new roof and ground options and more connector types. New caves have been added beneath the surface, there's now a narrative ending if you endure across these challenges, and achievements will be added on all platforms. Quest 2 is now supported as well.

A PlayStation VR2 launch will follow on September 12, and publisher Impact Inked calls this Surviving Mars: Pioneer's “most fully realized form.” Headset and controller haptic feedback are both supported, alongside eye tracking for dynamic foveated rendering and a native 90Hz refresh rate.

We had mixed feelings in our early access impressions back in May, stating it delivers “slow-burning tension,” with the early game feeling “like a bit of a slog.”

Surviving Mars: Pioneer is occasionally frustrating, but ultimately seems compelling if you enjoy survival games. It’s not trying to be No Man’s Sky, so action-hungry players should temper their expectations. But, for fans of slower-paced, systems-driven gameplay and methodical exploration, this might be worth a look.

Surviving Mars: Pioneer gets its full release later today on Quest and Steam, while the PlayStation VR2 edition follows on September 12.