VRacer Hoverbike Flies Onto PlayStation VR2 Today

Futuristic racing game VRacer Hoverbike just launched on PlayStation VR2.

First released on Steam Early Access seven years ago, VRacer Hoverbike by VertexBreakers entered full release this June alongside a new Quest port. Offering a simcade hoverbike racer where you fly down one of 30 futuristic tracks, it's out today on PS VR2 with cross-platform multiplayer support, dynamic foveated rendering, headset rumble, and adaptive triggers.

Much like VRider SBK, VRacer Hoverbike uses a ‘chest-leaning control system’ instead of traditional analog stick-based controls. Seven gameplay modes are available that include a career mode, time trials, and weekly challenges. You can also select a combat mode which introduces items like missiles, drones, and EMPs into the mix.

Today's launch joins several major announcements from Flat2VR Studios, which shared more on PlayStation Blog alongside a livestream via PSVR2 Without Parole. Other reveals include PS VR2 release dates for Audio Trip, Roboquest VR, and Shadowgate VR, all of which will launch later this month. We also learned further news on Out of Sight VR and RAGER.

We recommended VRacer Hoverbike in our August review across Quest 3 and Steam, considering it an enjoyable VR racing game that “feels fast, tactical, and physically engaging.”

It’s a worthy step forward for the futuristic-racer genre, with innovative leaning mechanics taking players deeper into the action and making them feel like they're in control. Add in customizable content and the smart design choices that make every race more thrilling than the next, and you have the makings of a solid racer that delivers a nice rush of adrenaline every time you play.

VRacer Hoverbike is out now on PC VR, PlayStation VR2, and Quest.