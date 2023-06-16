Quest Store digital gift cards are now available in the UK, Canada, Ireland, Germany, France, and Japan.

Meta launched digital gift cards in the US back in October.

The ability to gift specific titles was added to the platform in November 2020, a month after Quest 2 launched. But you weren't able to just send a gift card of a certain value so the recipient can choose what title they want.

Digital gift cards are a standard feature of almost every other platform, including Apple's App Store, Google Play, Steam, Xbox, PlayStation Store, and Nintendo eShop.

You can buy a Quest gift card from Meta's website with between $15 and $100 Quest Store credit. This value can only be used for content, not hardware. It will be sent via email to the recipient and doesn't ever expire.

Quest Store games transfer between headsets, so games bought on Quest 2 will still be owned and playable on Quest 3.

Until June 29, Meta is offering 15% off Quest gift cards in the US, so for example for $42.50 you can send someone $50 of store credit.