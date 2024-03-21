Quest 3 Will Continue To Come With Asgard's Wrath 2 Free Until July

Meta extended the deal of all Quest 3 purchases coming with a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2.

The deal has been available since Quest 3's launch, and was originally supposed to only be until the end of January, but Meta has repeatedly extended it and has now extended it again until the end of June 30.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is a 60+ hour made-for-VR RPG with open world elements. It received widespread acclaim from critics, including a 10/10 "masterpiece" rating from IGN. Our review praised its "awe-inspiring sequences of truly god-like proportions" and rated it good overall, but criticized its "flatscreen-derivative structure".

The game is also available on Quest 2 and Quest Pro, though owners of those headsets need to fork out $60 if they want to play it, making it the single most expensive title on the platform.

In fact, the game was primarily designed around the Quest 2's performance level. It launched without any Quest 3 enhancements, though got increased resolution, framerate, and LODs less than a week later.