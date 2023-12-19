Asgard's Wrath 2 is getting two optional enhancements on Quest 3 this week as part of its first patch.

Asgard's Wrath 2 arrived on Quest 2, Quest Pro, and Quest 3 last week, and is bundled with Quest 3, but it doesn't currently include any graphical enhancements for Quest 3 despite the new headset having more than twice the GPU performance.

Patch 1, releasing later this week, will add two toggle settings for Quest 3 players as the first step in addressing this. The first toggle is for 90Hz refresh rate, and the second toggle is called Enhanced Rendering Features.

Both toggles can be used together simultaneously - this isn't a case of a performance vs quality mode.

But wait - doesn't Asgard's Wrath 2 already run at 90Hz on Quest 3?

Before the game launched Oculus Studios told UploadVR it would run at 90Hz on Quest 3 at launch except in "rare" intense moments when it would dynamically throttle to 72Hz. But many players have noticed the game running at a constant 72Hz, and yesterday Meta informed us that there is an "issue" with the game's refresh rate system.

Patch 1 will instead deliver 90Hz on Quest 3 as an optional setting, always on when enabled.

The other toggle coming for Quest 3 owners in Patch 1 is called Enhanced Rendering Features. It will increase the game's rendering resolution and extend the LOD distance.

LOD (Level of Detail) refers to how some games load lower quality 3D assets the further away you are from an object, which we prominently noticed in our review.

Oculus Studios says Sanzaru Games has "additional enhancement options in mind" for Asgard's Wrath 2 on Quest 3, but notes it will take time to "validate their feasibility," and work on this won't begin until the new year. So Patch 1 may only be the start of Asgard's Wrath 2 taking advantage of Quest 3, with basic enhancements to keep players going over Christmas.

Keep an eye out for our final review verdict on Asgard's Wrath 2 coming later this week.