The PlayStation VR2 PC app now warns of controller Bluetooth connectivity issues, and Sony lists recommended adapters and drivers as a solution.

Sony released the PC VR adapter and SteamVR driver for PS VR2 in August. In September, it followed up with a major firmware update, fixing the rotational distortion issue we noted in our review and enabling refresh rate options on AMD graphics cards.

At the same time, TP-Link made available a special firmware version for its UB500/UB5A Bluetooth USB adapter that it says could fix the lag issues some owners were experiencing with the PS VR2 Sense controllers.

Some initial users of the PC adapter assumed that these issues were tracking issues. But as we pointed out in our technical analysis of PS VR2, its controller tracking is excellent. In fact, these are Bluetooth connectivity issues.

On PS5, the PS VR2 Sense controllers connect to the Bluetooth of the console itself. On PC, the adapter itself does not provide Bluetooth, so you need to use a motherboard with built-in Bluetooth or a USB Bluetooth adapter.

However, some motherboards and adapters aren't quite up to the task of handling the PS VR2 Sense controllers. Sony says its new 2.5.0 update to the PlayStation VR2 software will detect controller Bluetooth connectivity issues and warn you with a notification.

If you get this notification, Sony recommends visiting its support page, which includes a list of verified Bluetooth adapters, and a link to the custom firmware TP-Link made for PS VR2.

That Sony is continuing to improve PS VR2's PC VR support is a promising sign for buyers. However, the headset still lacks its standout features on PC, including eye tracking, HDR, headset rumble, adaptive triggers, and precision controller haptics.

It's also unclear whether the hand tracking feature seemingly now available on PS5 will ever come to the SteamVR driver.

Still, with the headset now cut to $350 for the rest of the year, these omissions may not matter as much. No other VR headset offers OLED panels, a lossless PC VR image, or precise IPD adjustment at anywhere near as low a price.