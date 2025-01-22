VR Arcade Fighter Path of Fury - Episode I: Tetsuo's Tower Heads To Quest This March

Path of Fury - Episode I: Tetsuo's Tower, the Kung-Fu inspired VR fighting game, is coming to Quest this March.

Inspired by arcade games like Time Crisis and '80s martial arts films like the works of Wong Kar-wai, Path of Fury - Episode I: Tetsuo's Tower asks you to frantically swipe and punch at enemies as they ascend a high rise flooded with aggressive enemy fighters. As you progress higher, the enemy types and numbers grow and change, and you’ll need to manage your endurance and speed to reach the top.

Path of Fury is developer Leonard Menchiari’s first VR title after previously working on two flatscreen games, The Eternal Castle [REMASTERED] and cinematic side scroller Trek to Yomi .

“I think VR is at its best when it combines exercise with beautiful, immersive environments, so I tried to create something that could merge those things together,” said Menchiari in a press release. “Through this, I was able to craft a linear experience with a strong backstory that despite being very straightforward, still felt different each time. That was the goal at least, but I feel like I got pretty close to what I was aiming for.”

Path of Fury—Episode I: Tetsuo's Tower will be available on March 12 for $9.99 on Quest 2, Quest 3, and Quest Pro.