No More Rainbows Reveals New Modes & Maps Coming This Week

No More Rainbows is launching a new content update later this week, as part of a roadmap that promises ongoing support for the VR platformer.

After teasing more to come during our Upload VR Summer Showcase, Squido Games revealed the Testing Zone Update for No More Rainbows yesterday. It will release on August 3, bringing new cosmetics, modes and maps.

One of the new additions is Go Up Mode, which will let players tackle a unique procedurally-generated map, refreshed with a new generation seed each week. The update also includes new cosmetic items, with two new cosmetics dropping each subsequent week from here on.

When it comes to multiplayer, the update includes a new co-op exploration mode, which will feature a rotating world that changes every two weeks. There's also a new mode for co-op level races, with Squido promising three new races each week.

The first new arena for the main multiplayer mode will unlock on August 10, with a second new arena – the Underground Battle Arena – due before summer is over.

According to the long-term roadmap, more power-ups and new campaign content is also in development, with the latter aiming for a winter release.

No More Rainbows is one of our favorite recent Quest releases, offering a compelling movement-driven VR platformer with a solid campaign and entertaining multiplayer options. With all this talk of ongoing support, No More Rainbows looks set to leap from strength to strength for the rest of 2023.