No More Rainbows will receive new content and features through post-launch updates on Steam and Quest 2.

Released earlier this month, No More Rainbows is an adventure platformer that uses arm-based locomotion. Playing as The Beast, you must restore your moody homeworld from the blissful paradise it became in your absence. Featuring a solo campaign and multiplayer, developer Squido Games confirmed during the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023 that this journey isn't over yet.

While we didn't get a direct look during the Showcase, Squido offered a rough idea of what to expect within this post-launch roadmap. Promising new content, features and cosmetics, support for additional languages was also confirmed. You can find out more on the official website.

We enjoyed No More Rainbows in our recent Recommended review, praising its platforming mechanics as "both innovative and familiar."

No More Rainbows is available now on Quest 2 and PC VR via Steam.