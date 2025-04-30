Lowe's Lets Customers In Austin & The Bay Area Design Their Kitchen With Apple Vision Pro

Lowe's is letting customers in select Austin & Bay Area stores design their kitchen in VR with an Apple Vision Pro.

The headset is running Lowe's Style Studio, a visionOS app that Vision Pro owners have been able to use at home since the headset's launch to customize the colors, materials, styles, and furniture of a realistic virtual kitchen's sinks, cabinets, ranges, countertops, flooring, and more at 1:1 scale. You can then sync your design to the Lowe's iPhone app to purchase, or book a consultation in a store.

Of course, the vast majority of people don't have a $3500 headset. So for 10 stores Lowe's now lets customers book a free session to use it.

The in-store VR experience has been available in five of the six Lowe's in Austin, Texas since last month, and is now in five of the eight Lowe's in the San Francisco Bay Area too. Lowe's also conducted a small trial last year, but this is now a publicly available deployment, the first of its kind.

The view in the Vision Pro is mirrored to a nearby iPad, so families, friends, and installers can attend too and watch.

If you're near Austin or San Francisco, you can book a Lowe's Style Studio appointment on Lowe's website.