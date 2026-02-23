 Skip to content
Iron Guard: Salvation Is Coming To PlayStation VR2 Next Month

 James Tocchio
Iron Guard: Salvation, a VR sci-fi tower defense game, is launching on PlayStation VR2 in March.

Iron Guard: Salvation is a tower defense strategy game in which players must build and upgrade bases and weapons while managing resources and fending off waves of enemies in VR. A story-driven campaign mode offers a cinematic experience across 30 hand-crafted missions.

Iron Guard: Salvation is a direct sequel to Xlab Digital's Iron Guard, which first debuted in 2021 and was ported to PS VR2 last year.

We previously reviewed Iron Guard: Salvation when it released on Quest, where our reviewer found it to be a strong tower defense game that might have benefitted from heavier implementation of RTS mechanics and inclusion of a multiplayer mode.

Iron Guard: Salvation launches March 5th on PlayStation VR2. It's out now on Quest and PC VR.

