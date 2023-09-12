The iPhone 15 Pro series will get an update later this year letting them capture Spatial Video, Apple announced.

That will make iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Apple's first spatial cameras, with Vision Pro itself set to become the third when it launches early next year.

Captured Spatial Videos will be viewable in the Vision Pro headset, and you'll be able to share them to other people who own a Vision Pro too.

Apple hasn't yet gone into detail about precisely what Spatial Videos are though, or how they actually work. The company simply says they "have incredible depth that lets you see into a moment".

The marketing videos suggest they are much more than just traditional stereoscopic 3D videos though. The clip from Apple's event today (above) and WWDC Vision Pro announcement (below) appear to show Spatial Videos have some degree of parallax when you move your head.

More details about exactly what Spatial Videos are should emerge as the feature launches on iPhone 15 Pro later this year.