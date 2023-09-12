Tim Cook said today Apple Vision Pro is still on track to ship early next year.

During today's Apple Event livestream, in which the company announced the iPhone 15 series and new Watch models, Cook confirmed that its first "spatial computer" is still on track to ship in "early 2024" as Apple announced at WWDC back in June.

Vision Pro is set to go on sale in the US first starting at $3500, and then in more (as yet undisclosed) countries "later" next year.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in July that Apple plans a very slow rollout. The headset will reportedly initially be exclusively sold in Apple Stores and on Apple's website, unlike most other Apple products which are also sold by third party retailers at launch.

Apple is reportedly planning to add a special Vision Pro section to its stores with demos and fitting tools for prospective buyers, but this section will reportedly initially only be in stores in "major areas" such as New York and Los Angeles.

For later in 2024, Gurman reported Apple is "discussing the UK and Canada as two of its first international markets with Asia and Europe soon after, although a final decision hasn’t been made" and was working on localizing the device for Australia, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea, and China.

The slow and limited rollout could be the result of the widely reported issues with the headset's mass production. Vision Pro is reportedly the "most complicated" device Apple has ever designed, and Sony can reportedly only make enough ultra-high resolution microdisplays for less than half a million units per year.