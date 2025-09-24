Retro-Futuristic Space Sim Inter Solar 83 Adds HOTAS & Flatscreen Play In Latest Update

A recent update for the ambitious retro-futuristic space sim, Inter Solar 83, opens the game's expanding universe to an even wider audience of non-VR players and adds more control options.

According to Joe Chisholm, the solo indie developer behind Inter Solar 83, this latest build marks a major milestone in the game’s development. Full gamepad and HOTAS support, plus a flatscreen mode for pilots wanting to explore outside of VR, are now live in this demo and closed alpha update. First Time Games calls HOTAS support the “most requested feature” since the project began, and now that it’s here, you can leave your standard VR controllers on the desk and fly with a real stick and throttle, or even a traditional gamepad if that’s preferred.

Controller remapping has also been added, letting you assign ship functions freely, even from the in-game glove-based menu interface. It's a thoughtful convenience feature for when you're trying out different button combinations to find that perfect flight setup.

I’ve already jumped in to test the update with my X52 HOTAS and can say that it’s a huge quality-of-life improvement for me over the “Air HOTAS” that was available previously. Joe mentions in the patch notes that for some players, mixing control schemes might be a bit frustrating, but for me it's the exact opposite. I used my Play For Dream MR headset and Virtual Desktop's God mode with hand tracking emulation enabled. I'm pleasantly surprised to find that this combination gives me the ability to flip all the switches in front of me.

This revelation negates the need to constantly pick up and switch controllers. Playing this way actually increases my immersion because it feels so seamless and natural to take my hands off the throttle and stick, then reach forward to interact with the cockpit's dashboard. This method isn’t perfect by any means, but it shows how amazing it could feel to have native hand tracking built into the game, so I implore First Time Games to consider this as a potential next step in the evolution of Inter Solar 83's controls.

The update goes even further with an overhauled star map that loads much faster now, an updated wrist computer with new features like a ship locator compass, a reworked save system, and an overhauled menu UI for both VR and non-VR modes. Other visual upgrades include new hyperspace animation effects and an improved-looking spacesuit.

A larger library of 80s-inspired ambient music is also included, which helps sell the game’s throwback retro aesthetic. Optimization tweaks were also made to improve performance on both platforms; however, I'm still hitting quite a few rough spots during my short time playing the update, so you shouldn’t expect this experience to be perfect right now. Given the developer's existing work, however, I'm confident this will improve with each update.

A free demo of Inter Solar 83 is available on Steam and has been updated with the new non-VR gameplay and HOTAS support. Players seeking a deeper experience can access the closed alpha version of Inter Solar 83 through Patreon for $6. A full copy of the game, including access to all future alphas and betas, is also available for $29.50, so if this looks interesting, you can play it right now.

With this latest update introducing full HOTAS controls, Inter Solar 83 has become way more interesting for VR space sim fans like me, so I’ll be tracking it more closely now that the flight system is starting to take shape. Look for future updates here as they become available.