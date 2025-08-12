Glassbreakers: Champions Of Moss Returns This Year On Quest & Steam

MOBA-like real-time battler Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss returns to Quest and Steam later this year.

A 1v1 PvP spin-off set in the Moss universe by developer Polyarc, Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss first appeared in 2023 with an open beta. Selecting a team of three Champions with unique abilities, you're tasked with breaking through to an enemy's 'Glass Stronghold' and destroying it to win. Following the open beta's end in January 2024, it's now heading back to Steam and Quest this holiday.

News had been largely quiet since the beta went offline until last month when Polyarc began releasing various developer blogs. Originally developed with a free-to-play model, the developer confirmed this model was “difficult to sustain.” Advising such games survive off “constant content drops,” this was not feasible for a small studio working on multiple projects.

Polyarc also cites player fatigue with free-to-play games for switching to a paid app, saying more players are after meaningful progression systems. Further blogs confirmed Sahima from Moss: Book 2 is back as a playable hero, alongside a previously unannounced Champion called Djain, the Gambler. It's also released a closer look at how the progression system works.

Beyond the initial trailer, Glassbreakers received an extended deep dive following today's VR Games Showcase. You can watch that below.

Glassbreakers: Champions of Moss will arrive in Holiday 2025 on Quest and Steam.