Gears & Goo is a mixed reality tower defense game from Resolution Games, launching on Apple Vision Pro in January.

Resolution Games is of course no stranger to VR and mixed reality. Its spatial board and card game collection Game Room is considered one of Apple Vision Pro's top titles, and its award-winning dungeon crawler Demeo is on every major headset, in addition to a cross-play flatscreen version on PlayStation 5, Windows, Mac, and iPad. Its other past titles include Acron, Angry Birds VR, Cook Out, Blaston, Racket Club, and its colocated mixed reality shooter Spatial Ops launches tomorrow on Quest and Pico.

Here's how Resolution describes Gears & Goo, its third Apple Vision Pro game:

Gears & Goo is an action-packed game where you control a fun army of Sodarians in a thrilling battle for territory and Sodalite domination. Command your workers to gather resources, man turrets, and send out waves of quirky troops as you strategically place spells and unleash chaos on the battlefield. Build your base, unlock exciting new units, and watch the mayhem unfold as your miniature Sodarian armies clash with the Oozers.

Gears & Goo will be available through Apple Arcade, the $7/month game subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass but for Apple devices, from January 9.