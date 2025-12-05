VR Sci-Fi Shooter Exoshock Is Getting A Flatscreen Mode

Exoshock released a new gameplay trailer, confirming the VR co-op shooter will get an optional flatscreen mode.

Developed by POLARITYONE, Exoshock is a cooperative sci-fi PvE shooter with a gritty dystopian setting that's inspired by Warhammer 40k. This upcoming FPS promises intense firefights as you enter active war zones, prioritizing squad tactics for up to four players as you adapt using customizable loadouts. As seen in today's UploadVR Winter Showcase, that's received a new gameplay trailer.

Notably, today's trailer also confirmed that Exoshock will receive an optional flatscreen mode on Steam, stating the game is “VR first with flat support.” It's unclear if this mode will be available straight away when the game launches, and we'll update this article if we learn more.

Though the full game isn't scheduled to launch until next year, Exoshock has recently been hosting alpha playtests through a free, limited-time Playtest App. The app provides immediate access to the Exoshock Staging Area, which allows you to try out every weapon straight away. Access can be requested through Steam, or the official Discord server for Quest.

Exoshock is heading to PC VR and Quest in Q1 2026.