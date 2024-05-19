Espire 1: VR Operative Gets 'Sydney Sneakabouts' DLC On Quest Soon

VR stealth game Espire 1 will receive new DLC next week on Quest, while the Steam release isn't far behind.

Developed by Digital Lode, the studio confirmed that its 2019 stealth game Espire 1: VR Operative will continue receiving further updates. Announced on social media, not much is currently known about the new 'Sydney Sneakabouts' mission pack. More details are promised soon and we'll update this article when we learn more.

It's the latest in a series of post-launch updates from Digital Lode, who's also continued releasing Espire 2 updates like October's mixed reality missions. Espire 1 received a Quest 3 visual upgrade in February's 'New Recruits' update with higher pixel resolution and improved textures, while last year's Convergence Update gave the PC VR edition almost complete feature parity with Quest.

Espire 1 - Sydney Sneakabouts reaches the Meta Quest platform on May 23, and the PC VR update will follow in June.