Narrative Puzzler Echoes of Mora Heads To Steam Next Year

Underwater puzzler Echoes of Mora is launching on SteamVR next year.

Developed by Selkies Interactive, Echoes of Mora is an underwater puzzle game where you swim through dreamy sunken dioramas and unlock curious memories as you uncover its eerie story. Announced today during the UploadVR Winter Showcase, the aquatic mystery is launching on Steam in March next year. You can check out the gameplay in the trailer below:

Echoes of Mora can be played in both PC VR and flatscreen modes, with players able to switch between mediums as they see fit, and their save slot will carry over between them.

During our demo hands-on at Gamescom this year, we found that while it’s by no means a seamless swimming simulator, the worldbuilding underpinning the mystery was more than enough to keep us engaged. We went on to say, “its compelling narrative beats and dreamy world design provide more than enough intrigue to earn it a place on my wishlist.”

Echoes of Mora is launching on Steam in March 2026. All the announcements from today's showcase will be rounded up in a handy 'Everything Announced' format, so be sure to check back in after it's finished.