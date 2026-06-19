Demeo x DnD: Battlemarked Adds A Druid Orc In New Update

Resolution Games celebrated its launch of Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked on Nintendo Switch 2 with the addition of a new hero: Gruda Razortusk the Orc Druid.

This update along with March's addition of Azruss the human warlock brings Battlemarked's total number of playable characters to eight, already passing the original Demeo's roster of seven heroes less than a year after release.

Here's the trailer:

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Gruda can be unlocked by completing the Bear Hunting side quest in the game's first campaign, Embers of Chaos. This quest unlocks after the first encounter in Neverwinter Wood near the start of the campaign. To start it, go to the Dawdling Dell location on the world map.

Gruda is a support character that can transform into a bear occupying a 2x2 grid on the battlefield. I unlocked her before writing this article and in my short time with her, she's already a lot of fun.

In her own words:

I'm really good at helping! I can bite the bad guys, and heal the ouchies, and turn into a bear for hugs.

Plus I'm great at finding snack. And making friends! I'm BEARy useful! Get it? BEARy?

Demeo × Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is available now on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2.