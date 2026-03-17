Demeo × Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Adds A Warlock And One Shot Quest

The Warlock update, available today for free, includes a new playable character and an unlockable one shot side quest in the second story campaign.

The new character, Azruss Drevontir, is a Warlock wielding powerful eldritch magic with "devastating pact-bound spells" in his class-based deck. Azruss is the seventh playable hero in Battlemarked and first to be added post release. He can be permanently unlocked by completing The Shard's Shadow, a side quest in the game's second campaign, Crown of Frost. Learn more about Azruss in this introductory trailer:

0:00 / 0:47 1× Demeo × Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked's new Warlock, Azruss Drevontir

Auril's Cradle is a side quest available to players who have progressed far enough in the Crown of Frost campaign to unlock the Ythryn one shot dungeon. With the new update, like the other dungeons in the game, completing Auril's Cradle now unlocks it as a standalone, playable one shot. Resolution Games describes it as "a punishing test of tactical mastery." Auril's Cradle's one-shot version launches without the difficulty settings available for the other dungeons and quests. Difficulty levels will be added in a future update.

Battlemarked is the third game in the Resolution Games developed franchise after the original Demeo and PVP entry Demeo Battles. This bundled dungeon and character update follows the cadence from the first game, which added a new character along with the third, fourth, and fifth dungeons.

The Warlock update also addresses the hirelings system. At release, the hirelings, stock characters selected to join player created characters on campaigns, could not be leveled up, forcing players to repeatedly play with new character builds separately to fill out every character's skill tree. Now, with this new update, hirelings have been entirely removed from the game. Moving forward, the only playable heroes are those created by players themselves.

Demeo × Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked is available now on Quest, Steam, and PlayStation VR2 for $29.99.

UPDATE: this article was updated to add the name of the specific quest required to unlock the new character.