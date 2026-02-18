Deadly Delivery Adds Mystery Room In Latest Update

Co-op parcel delivery horror game Deadly Delivery adds a new 'Mystery Room', door microphone, and other new mechanics.

We previously reviewed Flat Head Studio's Deadly Delivery, finding it to be a "clever, effective, and genuinely funny VR co-op that nails the feel of physical play in a spooky, comic world." Flat Head has already updated the game with new content several times since its December launch, adding a new Ice Caves location and several quality of life features.

The Mystery Room adds a new room to the Bloodmoon and Ice Cave levels with more doors for players to explore. Some doors now have a microphone where players have to declare themselves before proceeding with the drop-off. A new item called the Door Reuser is available to purchase from the in-game shop as well, allowing players to deliver an extra package to a door.

The update also includes general bug fixes, an ammo increase for the Roulette Gun, and wider passages in certain areas to allow multiple players to move around easier.

Deadly Delivery is available on Meta Quest and Steam for $9.99.