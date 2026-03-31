Cyberpunk 2077 Experience Coming To Zero Latency VR Locations

CD Projekt Red has partnered with Zero Latency VR to bring a Cyberpunk 2077 experience to warehouse-scale VR locations.

Zero Latency VR has announced a partnership with CD Projekt Red, makers of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077, to bring the universe of Cyberpunk 2077 to their warehouse-scale VR locations all around the world.

The brand-new in-person experience is built specifically for Zero Latency VR's untethered free-roam VR technology, which allows players to physically move together through a shared space. This self-contained experience will allow players to explore Cyberpunk 2077's iconic Night City "at a human scale," according to Zero Latency VR's CEO Tim Ruse.

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Zero Latency VR is the largest free-roam VR "arcade" operator in the world, with over 150 venues in 30 countries. A full list of locations can be seen here. The brand has previously partnered with Ubisoft on a Far Cry VR experience, and brought Warhammer 40k to their large-scale VR locations. The full offering of Zero Latency VR experiences can be seen here.

The Cyberpunk 2077 immersive VR experience will launch at Zero Latency VR locations worldwide. Additional details and a more defined release date will be revealed at a later time.