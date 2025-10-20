Stranger Things: Catalyst Is Out Now At Sandbox VR

Stranger Things returns to virtual reality today with a new location-based experience at Sandbox VR.

Previously announced in June, Stranger Things: Catalyst is the third collaboration between Netflix and Sandbox VR following Squid Game and Rebel Moon. Available today across over 60 locations worldwide, this roomscale experience tasks you with taking down hordes of monsters across the Hawkins National Laboratory and Upside Down after becoming test subjects for Dr. Brenner.

0:00 / 0:30 1×

I went hands-on before today's launch, and it's worth noting Catalyst is nothing like the more narrative-driven Stranger Things VR from Tender Claws. This is a short, self-contained experience for you and up to five other people that uses a haptic vest alongside ankle and wrist trackers. Catalyst currently uses the dated Vive Focus 3, and while these are being updated next year to Focus Vision headsets, I question why they weren't used straight away.

A brief introduction via Dr. Brenner reveals you've been recruited to test out the titular Catalyst device, a wand-like controller. What's here is unsurprisingly straightforward for an arcade game. Pressing the trigger magnetically grabs select objects to throw at enemies, while your free hand can telekinetically push close-up foes away.

You feel like Eleven, and some objects require the whole group to push back. However, that's about it for interactions. A red line on the virtual floor signals your boundaries to avoid walking into a wall, fans kick in to give that welcome feeling of wind as you descend to new locations, and enemies attack from every direction.

Stranger Things: Catalyst is one of those experiences that's enjoyable with the right group as you communicate through voice chat, though the core gameplay is undeniably dated. It's an arcade wave shooter where you take down Demobats, Demodogs, Demogorgons, and more; clearing the final threat had us feeling victorious. These waves could use better balancing, though. You quickly feel overwhelmed by sheer numbers alone, and pushing enemies back or throwing objects soon feels repetitive.

This only takes 25 minutes to complete, and you'll likely get a kick out of Stranger Things: Catalyst if you enjoy the TV series. For anyone else though, it's nothing we haven't seen before across previous location-based experiences. I feel like I could've played this five or six years ago. Unless you've booked a series of Sandbox experiences at once to make an afternoon or evening of it, I can't recommend visiting for this alone.

Stranger Things: Catalyst is now available at Sandbox VR locations.