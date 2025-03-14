UPDATE: RoboCop: Streets Of Anarchy Is An Arcade VR Title, Not Coming To Quest 3 Or PC

RoboCop: Streets of Anarchy is an official VR game based on the acclaimed sci-fi film, and it's coming in late 2025 to arcades.

While we've yet to see a trailer or even a wider announcement, RoboCop: Streets of Anarchy recently emerged on developer Coffee Moth Games' official website. Created in partnership with Amazon-MGM (spotted by Polish Paul VR), the upcoming VR shooter promises an “original narrative and complex storylines interwoven with bombastic action.”

Not much else is currently mentioned on the website for RoboCop: Streets of Anarchy beyond the above artwork. The only details Coffee Moth Games otherwise mentions are the “specialized VR game development for controls, optimization, and visual fidelity,” and that it's had a “full cycle game development.”

Coffee Moth Games has prior experience with VR development, most notably on the upcoming VR roguelike shooter Neon Overdrive for Quest and Steam. The studio's portfolio also lists the arcade exclusive Gummy Bear and Friends: Flushed Frenzy, alongside working on NASCAR 360.

While there have been numerous video games across the decades based on Paul Verhoeven's acclaimed 1987 film, RoboCop: Streets of Anarchy marks the first official VR game adaptation of the long-running series. Previously, this was limited to modders using Praydog's Universal Unreal Engine VR Mod (UEVR) injector for RoboCop: Rogue City for the PC version.

However, while the official website initially listed Streets of Anarchy's platforms as Quest 3 and PC, it's since emerged that this was a mistake. As spotted by The Elite Institute and independently confirmed by UploadVR, a Coffee Moth Games representative advised this was an erroneous inclusion and that Streets of Anarchy is “set to be a VR arcade title, not a Meta Quest or PC VR release.” Presently, the incorrect information is still listed on the website.

RoboCop: Streets of Anarchy website screenshot as it initially appeared at publication.

RoboCop: Streets of Anarchy arrives in late 2025 in arcades.