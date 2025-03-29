RoboCop VR Game Is Not Happening, Licensing Issue Cited

Amazon MGM informed UploadVR that RoboCop: Streets of Anarchy wasn't officially licensed before its reveal, and the VR title's website page has been taken down.

You may recall two weeks ago when RoboCop: Streets of Anarchy was revealed via developer Coffee Moth Games' website. Though the game was initially listed as being made in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios for Quest 3 and PC VR, the studio later clarified the platforms were mistakenly listed and that the VR game would be for arcades only.

However, a new development has emerged that this game may have never been officially given the green light to begin with. Reaching out to UploadVR last night, an Amazon MGM representative informed us that an agreement is not in place between it and Coffee Moth Games. Furthermore, Amazon MGM advised that RoboCop isn't officially licensed with that studio, and the official website page for Streets of Anarchy has since been removed.

Following the website's appearance two weeks ago, UploadVR reached out to Coffee Moth Games to clarify the release plans after doubts emerged that the game will launch. In a follow up email at that time, the developer's representative confirmed that ​its a third-party outsourcing company, so they didn't directly deal with Amazon MGM. However, "the company responsible for contracting the rights from Amazon MGM contacted us for the game's development."

Since then, the website page for RoboCop: Streets of Anarchy has been taken down from public view and password locked. We've reached out to Coffee Moth Games for further clarification about this, and we'll update this article if we learn more.​