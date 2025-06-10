Sandbox VR Announces Third Netflix Collaboration With Stranger Things: Catalyst

Sandbox VR is launching another playable Netflix collaboration later this year with the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.

For the unfamiliar, location-based VR experience company Sandbox VR currently operates 57 locations globally and offers immersive experiences for popular IPs, which used to include Star Trek before its removal. Announced today, the company is introducing a new exclusive game in Stranger Things: Catalyst. Here, players can team up and tackle monsters from the Upside Down and explore iconic locations from the show.

Stranger Things: Catalyst marks the third Netflix collaboration for Sandbox VR, with previous projects including Squid Game Virtuals and Rebel Moon: The Descent. “The success of our previous Netflix collaborations has shown us the incredible potential of bringing beloved content into virtual reality,” said Sandbox VR founder and CEO, Steve Zhao, in a prepared statement.

“Our technology will allow fans to physically step into the story they've watched unfold over the past seasons, creating thrilling memories with friends as they face the horrors of the Upside Down together.”

This isn't the first VR adaptation of Stranger Things we've seen thanks to Tender Claws' Stranger Things VR game, which launched last year for Quest and has since gone multiplatform. In our 3-star review, we found that while it can become repetitive, Stranger Things VR offers a fun romp through the Upside Down.

Stranger Things: Catalyst will be available to play at Sandbox VR locations in late 2025.