Stranger Things VR Coming To Steam & PlayStation VR2 Next Month

Stranger Things VR is going multiplatform, arriving next month on PlayStation VR2 and Steam.

Originally released in February for Quest 2 and Quest 3, we've known for some time that Stranger Things VR would reach other "major VR platforms" but until now, we've had no confirmation on specific headsets. Nearly nine months later, developer Tender Claws has confirmed the psychological horror action game will reach PS VR2 and Steam on December 5, 2024.

A psychological horror action game, Stranger Things VR offers a new insight into the world of Netflix's popular TV series where you play as season four's main antagonist, Vecna. Reliving his memories pre-transformation, you'll open portals to different worlds as Vecna "explores unknown realities, forms the hive mind, and enacts his plan for revenge against Eleven and Hawkins."

We had mixed opinions in our Stranger Things VR review. Awarding it 3/5 stars, we considered it a "commendable" adaptation by Tender Claws but criticized the combat and "repetitive" gameplay.

Stranger Things VR is a commendable effort from Tender Claws and a nice example of VR's potential as a storytelling medium, letting you experience Hawkins and the Upside Down in a brand new way that expands on the Stranger Things universe. Unfortunately, all that is hindered by extremely repetitive gameplay elements and poor combat.

Stranger Things VR reaches PlayStation VR2 and Steam on December 5, and it's available now on the Meta Quest platform.