Blackgate Welcomes In 'Fresh Meat' with Alien Free Play Weekend

You can play the 4v1 zero-gravity survival horror game Blackgate as the paywalled alien for free right now until Monday.

Blackgate, heavily inspired by Dead By Daylight and Echo Arena, pits four engineers against one alien for survival. Engineers fly around the space station repairing systems and unlocking an armory full of weapons to incapacitate the alien before it gets to them all. The game is free to play for engineers with an additional $19.99 purchase required to play as the alien.

We played the game in Early Access, noting "it's a game attuned to and takes advantage of VR... Fully immersed in that world, the sense of dread you feel even when other people are nearby is wonderfully achieved." However, the limitations of its host-driven online play made it difficult to finish matches.

For the free to play weekend, starting right now and ending at 10am EST on Monday, the paywalled alien character is free for all players. Developer Megaverse, an original IP division of Fun Train, says it is running this event as a thank you for a recent influx of new players.

In a developer post about its other horror title, The Exorcist Legion VR, undergoing a name change, Fun Train noted a monthly active player base of seventy-five thousand players as of January.

Blackgate is available on Quest headsets. A PC VR version has been announced with no release date as of yet.