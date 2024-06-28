Apple Vision Pro can now be preordered in the UK, Canada, Germany, France, and Australia.

In all five of these countries the headset will start shipping on July 12, when it will also be available to demo and buy in Apple Stores.

256GB 512GB 1TB UK £3500 £3700 £3900 Canada CA$5000 CA$5300 CA$5600 Germany

France €4000 €4250 €4500 Australia AU$6000 AU$6350 AU$6700

In the UK Vision Pro starts at £3500, in Canada at CA$5000, in Germany and France at €4000, and in Australia at AU$6000.

This comes just hours after the headset launched in China, Japan, and Singapore, the first new countries outside the US, where Vision Pro launched in February.

That means after July 12, Apple Vision Pro will be available in a total of nine countries. In comparison, Meta Quest headsets are currently sold in 23 countries, including all the Vision Pro countries except China.

This international expansion is coming a few weeks after Apple announced visionOS 2 and released the first visionOS 2 Beta, bringing new features and multiple improvements across the headset's operating system, including improved hand tracking and support for room-scale VR.

visionOS 2 is set to launch in fall though, so for the first few months international owners not enrolled in the beta will still be using visionOS 1.