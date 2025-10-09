New Apple Vision Pro "Dual Knit Band" Reference Discovered

MacRumors says it found a reference to a "Dual Knit Band" in Apple "backend code".

The finding comes three months after Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the upcoming refresh of Apple Vision Pro will include a new strap "to make it easier to wear the headset for long periods of time".

The current Apple Vision Pro comes with a Solo Knit Band (left) by default, and a Dual Loop Band (right) in the box as an optional replacement. Apple uses the Dual Loop Band for in-store demos.

It also comes just over a week after a new Vision Pro appeared on the US FCC's official website, corroborating months of reports from Gurman and supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that a new Vision Pro headset will launch this year featuring an M4 or M5 chipset, but no other major changes beyond the chip bump and new strap.

In August, MacRumors also found a reference to a Vision Pro with an M5 chip in Apple code.

The current Apple Vision Pro uses the M2 chipset. The M5 chip has not officially been announced by Apple yet, but the company claims M4 has a 50% more powerful CPU and 4 times more powerful GPU than M2, suggesting an M5 Vision Pro could deliver a phenomenal performance increase. M4's Neural Engine is also more than twice as powerful, so M5 could also significantly enhance the headset's computer vision capabilities.

As a reminder, Apple has not yet said anything about a new headset, and nothing is confirmed until the company makes an official announcement. But the device's listing on the FCC website strongly suggests a reveal could be imminent.