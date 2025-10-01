New Apple Vision Pro Listed On Official FCC Website

Test results for a new Apple Vision Pro headset are now listed on the FCC's official website.

The FCC is the US regulatory agency with responsibility over wireless frequency use. Its approval is necessary to sell a device with wireless capabilities in the US market.

While the documents (first spotted by MacRumors) don't explicitly say "Vision Pro", they are listed as being for a new "Head Mounted Device" from Apple, with a submission date of September 16, and an included diagram clearly depicts a headset with the same design as Vision Pro.

In fact, we checked the FCC documents for the current Apple Vision Pro and found they included an entirely identical diagram.

The new documents also reveal that the new headset will have a Thread radio, which could let it directly interface with smart home devices.

This identical diagram is from the original Vision Pro's documents.

The findings corroborate the months of reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and supply-chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claiming that Apple is preparing to launch a Vision Pro refresh with either the M4 or M5 chipset, but no other major changes beyond the chip bump and perhaps a new strap.

Most recently, in August MacRumors said that it found a reference to a Vision Pro with an M5 chip in code "accidentally shared by Apple".

The current Apple Vision Pro uses the M2 chipset. The M5 chip has not officially been announced by Apple yet, but the company claims M4 has a 50% more powerful CPU and 4 times more powerful GPU than M2, suggesting an M5 Vision Pro could deliver a phenomenal performance increase. M4's Neural Engine is also more than twice as powerful, so M5 could also significantly enhance the headset's computer vision capabilities.

As a reminder, Apple has not yet said anything about a new headset, and nothing is confirmed until the company makes an official announcement. But the device's listing on the FCC website strongly suggests a reveal could be imminent.