Affected: The Asylum Wants To Redefine VR Horror This Summer

A new trailer and press release gives more details for the follow up to Affected: The Manor.

We first reported back in 2022 that Affected: The Asylum was expected to release on all VR platforms in 2023. Then, in late 2023, the developer announced the game was delayed into 2024. Since then, there has been radio silence – until now.

Developer Dead Boss Games and publisher Evolution Publishing have released a new short teaser trailer and details about the anticipated horror sequel.

The official press release expands on what players can expect in the story.

A sanatorium with a long, dark history, many years ago, the line between medicine and madness was intentionally erased. Controlled by a secretive cult, they used the institution not to treat patients, but to experiment upon them.

Through a series of harrowing procedures, patients were subjected to "The Preparation", a systematic process of indoctrination and physical alteration. Through this process, the cult sought to merge biology with belief, creating a collective hive mind using a parasitic entity known as the "Holy Gift".

Step into the dilapidated remnants of Blackthorne Asylum to discover the cult’s crowning achievement and greatest failure: SUBJECT 357. An employee who was forcibly selected for the "Apex Experiment" after falling foul of the leader, the process broke them. However, what remained was something more than human. They now roam the asylum as an ever-present predator, a warped manifestation of the cult’s ambitions.

Affected The Asylum screenshots provided by Evolution Publishing

Another takeaway from the new press release is a pivot away from multiplayer. The Asylum was originally announced to have a competitive four player multiplayer mode titled 'The Assessment.' There is no mention of that in the new release and the game is now described as a 'single player psychological survival horror.'

Lastly, Dead Boss Games confirmed to me that it has taken over active development of the game 'with support from Evolution Publishing.' Affected: The Manor was developed and produced by Fallen Planet Studios.

Affected: The Asylum is coming soon to Meta Quest and PC VR in summer 2026.