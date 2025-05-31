XR News Roundup: Crystal Commanders, Slap Fighter VR, Bow Course & More

Welcome back to the XR News Roundup, and our latest edition is live with extra stories from this week.

Across gaming, we've seen a few surprise reveals like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City and World War Z VR. Years after its initial announcement, Unseen Diplomacy 2 will launch later this year, Insomniac isn't planning to make any PlayStation VR2 games, and Team Beef is unofficially porting Counter-Strike 1.6 to Quest and Pico. We also tried Monster Hunter Bridge and reviewed Out of Sight VR.

Hardware's arguably been the more interesting side of things this week, as Palmer Luckey's Anduril has partnered with Meta to build XR products for the US military. Meta is opening more physical stores, PlayStation VR2 is currently discounted to $350 in the Days of Play 2025 sale, while D-Day: The Camera Soldier offered a different kind of documentary on Apple Vision Pro.

Crystal Commanders Drops First Major Patch With New Map

Mixed reality RTS Crystal Commanders received its first major patch with the Cliffside Clash update. That introduces a new 'Cliffside Arena' map, public matchmaking, and a new mode called 'Payload Pursuit' where you compete to capture the payload. Other changes include updates to Creative Mode, a new Hard AI difficulty with additional gameplay settings, and more.

Slap Fighter VR Releases First Gameplay Clip Following Delay

While Slap Fighter VR had been targeting a May 2025 launch, news from the recent VR Fitness Summit confirmed it's now been delayed until fall 2025 on Quest. The PC VR and PS VR2 versions will follow at a later date, and Curious Games released both a first look at gameplay alongside a new behind-the-scenes video.

Into The Radius 2 Deploys Hotfix Following Quest 3 Launch

After last week's early access launch on Quest 3, Into the Radius 2 recently received a new hotfix update aimed at addressing more pressing issues. That added fixes for various crashes, a save load fix that stops spawning you in a new location when returning to the game, and other changes.

Bow Course Brings Archery Golf To Quest In Early Access

Bow Course by Korpi Games is an archery golfing game that's now available in early access on Quest. Released earlier this week with both single-player and multiplayer support, Bow Course promises realistic physics across two 9 target courses with customizable difficulty settings and whoever takes the least shots wins. It's also coming to Steam later this year.

Escape Simulator VR Received A Free Detective's Office Level

A free Detective Update is now live in Escape Simulator VR for the Steam edition, introducing a brand new noir-themed room. This update also added new detective outfits for the characters, while Pine Studio advised that the paid Mayan DLC is also now available on Quest.

